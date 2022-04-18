NWORX launches New Platform to Increase Employee Productivity

NWORX, a B2B, Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, has recently released ‘NWORX3’, which is being touted as the first-of-its-kind technology that enables employee excellence and productivity enhancement in small and large organisations. The NWORX3 claims to amply workplace productivity and professional development of employees through performance coaching and efficient skill-building in real-time business situations.

“With NWORX3, the company has launched a new avatar of this flagship product as a creator platform to be used by any corporate training team or a professional development service provider to set up their solutions and to deliver them as powerful experiences to their target audience," read the press release by company.

Commenting on the release of NWORX3, Hariraj, CEO of NWORX said, “Organisations rely on constant upskilling to remain relevant in the present business landscape. To empower organisations with high-performing workforce and leadership, we have released NWORX3. We are excited to enable all professional development providers to offer digitally enhanced program experiences to employees at their enterprise clients, on NWORX3.".

Shwetal, COO at NWORX added, “NWORX3 is a rising tide. We expect our fellow service providers in the productivity enhancement and corporate training ecosystem to be able to leverage our platform to scale up their services with their enterprise clients.".

As per the company, NWORX3 will be offering Artificial intelligence (AI) driven hyper-personalised, work-integrated and goal-oriented experience. The company claims that the new version, which is designed by experts in Productivity management & Behavioural sciences is integrated with Objectives and Key Results (OKR) and HR systems. “The platform helps professionals choose program journeys based on practical experiences. It is customisable for various jobs and roles and configurable for any given business context," the release added.

The platform supports broad range of productivity & performance solutions such as first-time manager readiness, hiring manager certification, sales transformation enablement, high performance culture building and diverse workforce enablement.

