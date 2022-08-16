NXP India Offers 1-year Course in Semiconductor Design For Female Students With Stipend Worth Rs 50,000, Job Opportunity

NXP Semiconductors India has launched a scholarship and mentorship programme for Women in Tech (WIT). The programme has been launched to bridge the gender gap in the semiconductor design industry. It plans to offer one-year specialised training to 50 female undergraduate students.

The registrations for the academic year 2022-2023 have opened on the occasion of India’s 75 years of Independence. The last date to apply is September 15.

Candidates will also be awarded Rs 50,000 along with internship and job opportunities at NXP. Candidates willing to apply must be completing their second semester of BE/BTech in electronics or computer science and about to enter into the third semester from a college in India.

The year-long programme intends to give female students the exposure and opportunities to make a difference in the semiconductor space. It will help them to develop relevant skills and empower the future with their knowledge, prowess, and creativity, said the organisation.

It will be delivered in collaboration with FutureWiz. It will be a hybrid programme featuring theory, industry-relevant use cases and practical classes on SoC architecture, analog design, design architecture, verilog/system verilog, verification and validation, RISC-V and DFT basics.

“Tech Industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing in today’s times but the representation of women in the sector is extremely low. We need women in the tech industry as diversity and innovation help businesses thrive. Having a sizeable representation of women across various roles also encourages other women to work in technology. I strongly believe that companies need to take the agenda of diversity a little more strategically in the workplace as it not only improves the work culture but has a direct impact on the profitability and productivity," said Lars Reger, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, NXP Semiconductors.

“Internships and mentoring are fantastic tools to build a strong and diverse talent pipeline. They provide students the opportunity to not only gain some real-world experience and expand their knowledge, but it’s also an opportunity to gain insight into NXP’s inclusive environment. Everyone involved in the process benefits from internships and mentoring," Sherry Alexander, VP & Head of Diversity, Equality, & Inclusion, NXP Semiconductors said.

Further adding, Elsa Zambrano, SVP, HR Operations and Talent Acquisitions, NXP Semiconductors said, “This special programme has the capability to build a diverse talent pipeline for the semiconductor industry at large. Women with their immense talent, patience and knowledge cannot be slowed down from chasing their semiconductor chip design dreams anymore. With the help of this programme, NXP is mentoring the women graduates early and making them industry-ready with the required skill set."

Sanjay Gupta, Vice President, and India Managing Director, NXP Semiconductors said, “India has one of the world’s youngest workforces and women comprise a significant portion. Through this structured scholarship and training programme, we want to empower women at an early stage in their graduation level and mentor them diligently towards a successful career in this industry. NXP is committed to coaching every talented budding women engineer across the country and world at large and giving wings to their dreams".

