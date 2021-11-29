OBC Student Union Urge MPs to Raise Issue of Caste Census in Parliament

The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) has been demanding the caste census 2021 to collect reliable data to make decisions related to reservations and other social welfare policies. They believe that the accurate data of various caste plays a crucial role in their social, educational, and economical upliftment. They have sent letters to 542 Loksbaha and 237 Rajyasabha members asking them to voice their demands in Parliament.

The students association is likely to send as many as 1 lakh postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to conduct the caste census 2021. The student body is likely to start the ‘#ConductCasteCensus’ campaign in universities under which they aim to send 1 lakh postcards and 10 lakhs tweets to PM Modi.

The student association said that the social, educational, and economic data of various castes are crucial for evidence-based public policies. It said, “The reliable data related to social and educational backwardness is needed to convince the judiciary to extend reservations beyond the 50 per cent ceiling." They have also cited that several states like Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh are providing less than 15 per cent reservations to OBCs.

Several state assemblies including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharastra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana have already passed the resolutions and urged the Union Government to do the same. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his speech at the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, said, “Be it academic, social, financial or political… If we have the specifics of a community in advance, governments will have more clarity on what action should be taken."

He also shared that the government has been collecting data on scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in the census since independence and enactment of the Constitution in 1951 and hence it becomes essential to include details of BCs (backward classes) in the census as well.

On a similar note, AIOBCSA too has requested MPs to voice the issue of conducting the Caste Census during the winter session of the Parliament which is scheduled to begin from November 29.

