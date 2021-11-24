OBC Students Association Urges Govt to Conduct Caste Census, to Send 1 Lakh Postcards to PM Modi

The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) has sent letters to 542 Loksbaha and 237 Rajyasabha members asking them to raise the demand for conducting Caste Census 2021 in Parliament and now aim to send as many as 1 lakh postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AIOBCSA believes reliable data is required to uplift the social, educational, and economic status of people belonging to the OBC category.

“The social, educational, and economic data of various castes are crucial for evidence-based public policies," the student body said in an official statement adding, “The reliable data related to social and educational backwardness is needed to convince the judiciary to extend reservations beyond the 50 per cent ceiling. States like Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh are providing less than 15 per cent reservations to OBCs."

Expressing the need for contemporary and reliable data on various castes to “make decisions related to reservations and other social welfare policies," the student body will soon start ‘#ConductCasteCensus’ campaign in universities. Under the campaign, the study body aims to send 1 lakh postcards and 10 lakhs Tweets to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several State assemblies including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharastra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana have passed the resolutions and urged the Union Government to conduct the Caste Census. Speaking at the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Be it academic, social, financial or political… If we have the specifics of a community in advance, governments will have more clarity on what action should be taken. Everyone is aware of the fact that there are castes in the country, we have been collecting data on scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in the census since independence and enactment of the Constitution in 1951. Now, it is essential to broaden our view and find out why it is necessary to include details of BCs (backward classes) in the census."

On a similar note, AIOBCSA too has requested MPs to raise the issue of conducting the Caste Census in the winter session of the Parliament that is scheduled to start from November 29.

