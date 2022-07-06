Odisha 10th Results Declared: 63,008 Students Get A Grade, Jagatsinghpur Best Performing District

Despite a huge drop in pass percentage as compared to last year, Odisha Board still recorded one of the best results of recent times. A total of 5,61,606 candidates appeared for the matriculation examination at 3,560 test centers across the state. This included 43 middle and 738 open school candidates who took the matriculation examination. Among these, as many as 5,17,847 candidates have passed the exam.

For regular students alone, the pass percentage was at 90.79% The overall pass percentage recorded by BSE Odisha is 90.55%. This is a huge drop from last year when 97.89% of students had passed the BSE Odisha 10th exams, however, it was a huge increase when compared to pre-pandemic levels. Gender-wise, girls have outperformed boys. As many as 92.37% of girls have passed while among boys, the pass percentage was recorded at 88.77% boys.

A total of 8699 students have failed to clear the Odisha class 10 exam. Those who could not pass the test can apply for re-checking as well as can take compartmental exams. While the date of compartment exams are not yet out, students can apply for rechecking from July 11 to 25.

A total of 63,008 students got A grade. Among these as many as 8,119 students have secured A1 grade and 54,889 got A2 grade.

Grade Students A1 8,119 A2 54,889 B1 1,20,203 B2 1,42,266 C 1,16,111 D 59,245 E 14,647 F 7790

A total of 1,170 schools have registered 100% results. This means all students from these have managed to pass. This is a huge drop from last year when 5,945 schools got 100% results.

Three schools got 0% result implying none of the students from these schools could pass. This included two schools in Malkangiri district and one in Angul. While there was one student each in the two schools in Malkangiri, Angul school has two students.

Area-wise, Jagatsinghpur emerged as the top-performing district followed closely by Cuttack. From Cuttack, as many as 94.55% of students who took the exam cleared it while from Jgatsinghpur the pass percentage was at 96.36%. The lowest pass percentage was recorded from Malkangiri with an 83.03% pass percentage.

