Odisha +2 12th Results 2022 at chseodisha.nic.in, Websites to Check Score, Marks Needed to Pass

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is all set to announce the results for class 12 board exams today. Over 3.5 lakh students appear for the Odisha +2 exams and will be checking their results. Due to the large number of students, the results have been bifurcated. Today, on July 27 only Science and Commerce results will be declared while the arts stream result dates are not yet out.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed that the result will be announced at 4 PM today, the link to check marks will be available shortly after the results are announced via a press conference. Out of the 3.21 lakh who registered, as many as 78,077 students took exams in science, 24,136 students in commerce, and 5,863 students in vocational courses. All of them will be getting their results today.

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Results 2022: Passing Marks

In order to pass their 12th board, students would be required to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in every subject and overall aggregate of 33 per cent in their Odisha 12th result. Students note that to pass the CHSE Odisha +2, students will have to at least score a minimum of 30 per cent in every subject while the aggregate score should be 33 per cent.

CHSE Result pass percentage in the year 2021 was 98.58 percent. Among streams, science was the best performer with 95.15% of students clearing exams followed by 94.96% in arts and 89.49% in commerce.

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Results 2022: Where to check?

CHSE Odisha +2 results will be available at the official websites including chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The mark sheets will also be available at Digilocker, and the Umang app - the government platforms.

Students can download their mark sheets from these platforms. The printout of the online mark sheet will act as a provisional mark sheet. The hard copy of mark sheet will be released from the board later.

