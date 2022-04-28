Odisha Board 10th Exams Postponed to May 9 Due to Heatwave, 12th Boards Begin Today

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has rescheduled the class 10 or Madhyama exams 2022 in view of the present heatwave condition in the state. The exams which were to begin from today from 11 am has been postponed to May 9. A total of 5,71,909 students had registered for the 10th exam.

As per the revised schedule for Madhyama, the social science paper will be held on May 9 instead of May 2 in the morning shift while the English paper will be conducted on May 10 instead of May 4. The exams will be held from 8 am in one sitting on these two dates.

Also read| Odisha Sears Under Intense Heat, Classes Suspended for 5 Days in All Schools

Advertisement

The board has also postponed the State Open School Certificate Examination (SOSCE), which will also now be held on May 9 and 10 from 8 am.

Meanwhile, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has begun the class 12 or HSC board exams today, April 28 for science, commerce and arts stream student across various exam centres in the state. It will continue till May 31 and are being held in one sitting from 8 am up to 10 am. This year, over 3 lakh students are appearing for the 12th exam.

For the 12th board exams in Odisha, the state board has devised a few plans to curb cheating and malpractices. It has setup 38 special squads and 65 flying squads, the school education minister SR Dash has said. Further, no one including teachers and staff members will be allowed to enter the exam hall with mobile phones. The exam centre authorities have also been asked to make provisions for supply of drinking water at all places.

Read| Odisha Board to Begin New Academic Session in Schools from May 1 with 100% Syllabus

Advertisement

The board had divided the class 12 exams into two terms this year. As per the evaluation criteria, 20 per cent weightage will be given to both theory and practical quarter-end exams which were conducted by the schools internally. The schools were asked to consider the performance in the best two internal tests out of three for each student. The annual written exam will have 80 per cent weightage. The final result will be the combination of both exams.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.