Odisha 10th Results 2022: How to Check Matric Scores Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha declared the class 10 board exam result today, July 6. Of the total, as many as 90.55% of students have passed the exam. Genderwise, girls have performed better than boys. Among girls, the pass percentage is recorded at 92.37%. As many as 8,119 students have secured A1 grade and 54,889 got A2 grade.

Odisha 10th Results 2022 LIVE Update

The official announcement was made by the state education minister Samir Ranjan Dash at 1 pm. Students will be able to check them from the official websites, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

But before the result could be declared, about half an hour ahead of the declaration time, the websites have already crashed. If faced with a similar situation, students can refer to different modes of checking results here

Odisha Board 10th Results 2022: How to Check Online

Step 1: Open the official website of Odisha board — bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Navigate and click on the BSE Odisha 10th result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and press the submit button.

Step 4: Your scores will now be visible on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further use.

Odisha 10th Results 2022: How to check via SMS

step 1: First off, open the SMS application on your mobile.

Step 2: Now type ‘OR01 ’ in the message box.

Step 3: Send it to 5676750.

Step 4: Soon your scorecard will be shared on your cellphone.

Odisha 10th Results 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website, digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Login using your DigiLocker credentials

Step 3: Under the ‘education’ section, choose BSE

Step 4: Now select the Odisha Board 10th exam result 2022 category

Step 5: Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Step 6: Shortly, the result will appear on your screen.

Odisha 10th Results 2022: What to Check in Online Results?

Students need to ensure that their online result is correct. To do so, here are baisc things to check in marksheet -

— Name, Personal Details

— Result Calculation

— Percentage, Marks Results

— Exam Centre, school etc

— Spellings

In case of an error, students need to check with the officials and get it corrected at the earliest.

Odisha 10th Results 2022: Passing Marks

Students need to obtain at least 30% marks in each subject as well as overall to be determined as pass.

YEAR PASS PERCENTAGE 2022 90.55% 2021 98.7% 2020 78.76% 2019 70.78%

Even though the pass percentage is a drop as compared to last year, however, when compared to pre-pandemic numbers, the pass percentage is one of the best.

Those who have cleared the exam will now be appearing for class 11 admission process.

This year, more than 5 lakh students registered for the matriculation exams conducted between April 29 and May 7. After a break of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the examinations were held in offline mode. Two summative exams were conducted, the first one started in January and the other one in April.

The marksheets have been prepared on the basis of the student’s performance in summative-1, summative-2, and internal assessment. The evaluation process of answer papers began on May 21 at 58 different centres across the state. Last year, the pass percentage in the BSE Odisha 10th exam stood at 97.89 percent.

