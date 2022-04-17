Odisha Board to Begin New Academic Session in Schools from May 1 with 100% Syllabus

The Odisha board will begin the new academic session across schools in the state from May 1, the School Mass and Education Department has said. The board has decided to complete 100 per cent of the syllabus this time, unlike the previous year when the syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the new academic session, the classes will be held in the morning from 6 am to 9 am. Further, mid-day meals will also be provided to the students. The summer vacation for schools will begin June 6 and continue till June 16 for 11 days only. Parents and educationists have welcomed the move.

Also read| Odisha BSE Revises Matric Exam Pattern, Students to be Evaluated in 3 Methods

Advertisement

The Odisha School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash, said that the “new academic session will start from May 1 with 100 per cent syllabus. We are also looking into restoring the single-exam format from the next academic year, and also practical exams for 9th and 10th classes."

The new academic session will likely help compensate for the study loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Prabodh Panda said that “to compensate for the loss of education we have to reduce the holidays. It is a good step for the improvement of education"

“Education was badly affected due to Covid-19 pandemic since last 2 years. The steps which were taken by state govt is appreciated it can help to compensate the study," said State Parents Association President Basudev Bhatt.

The state govt has also decided to start the bridge course for school students wherein well-experienced teachers will teach mathematics, English, and science.

Read| CBSE Board Exam 2022: Rise in COVID Cases, Students Demand Board to Hold Exams At Home Centres

The Odisha board has directed to complete the class promotion process for the students from classes 1 to 8 by April 20. The admission process will be completed by April 30. In line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the class 9 students will have to appear for the summative assessment–II examination. The conduct of the assessment and publication of results for students of class 9 and promotion to class 10 will be completed by May 10. To compensate for the loss of academics due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Learning Recovery Plan (LRP) will be implemented with the existing teachers during morning classes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.