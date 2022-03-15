Odisha BSE Revises Matric Exam Pattern, Students to be Evaluated in 3 Methods

The Odisha Board of Students Secondary Education (BSE) has changed the evaluation process for the matric exams. It is conducting two summative assessments with the first one being held in January, and the second one to be held from April 29 and will continue till May 6. Thereafter, BSE will award the final marks to the students after considering the marks obtained in the two summative assessments along with internals.

This means the Odisha board will evaluate the matriculation students in three ways. The best scores obtained by the students in the summative assessments and internal will be considered final. According to reports, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra has said that the BSE after holding a meeting with students, parents and others has decided to evaluate the candidates using all the three methods.

To formulate the final marks, three methods have been devised. The scores obtained in the first summative assessment will be doubled to get the result. Next the marks obtained in the second summative assessment will be doubled and the third method is the internal assessment round.

For the he third method, 30 per cent marks will be given to the first summative assessment, 50 per cent marks to the second summative assessment and 20 per cent marks for the internal assessment will be considered.

On the basis of the best score obtained through any one of the above mentioned methods, the candidates will get the final marks. This decision has been taken by the authorities in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“The examinations will be evaluated by making the results of summative assessment-I and internal assessment and two times higher and by doubling the marks of summative assessment-II that will be held in April last week," Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra had told News18.com earlier.

Odisha BSE matric Exam pattern

The Odisha BSE has released the assessment criteria for the matric exams as well. The exam will consist of a total of 100 marks — the theory paper (summative assessments and internals) will contain 80 marks and practical exams will be allotted 20 marks. For the theory papers, there will be a total of 10 sections carrying 5 questions each. For every correct answer, students will be awarded one mark. The passing marks is 30.

