Odisha Govt Hikes Seed Funding for Faculty by Rs 2 lakh to Pursue Research

The Odisha government has increased the seed funding amount given to faculty members to carry out research work from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. Odisha state higher education council (OSHEC) hiked the seed funding amount after reviewing the requests of the researchers and going through their plea.

The state government has been giving seed funding to young faculty members under its Odisha University Research and Innovation Incentivization Plan (OURIIP). The funding is provided to selected researchers to assist them in doing quality research work. Earlier, the amount was Rs 5 lakh and now the government has hiked it by Rs 2 lakh, reported The Times of India.

Under the scheme, any faculty member under the age of 45 years can apply for seed funding. The person must hold a PhD degree and should be working as a regular faculty in a state public university and college, both government and aided, under the skill development and technical education department or the higher education department. In addition, an appropriate research proposal is also required.

Once the faculty is elected for the seed funding, he is expected to produce about two research publications per year with at least one of them published in the top indexed journals. Besides this, the faculty will also be expected to indulge in funded research projects of national agencies towards the end of the two-year period.

The OSHCE has invited applications from young faculties of different colleges and state public universities to conduct research by seeking seed funding from the state government. Each year, 40 faculty members will get a chance to get the funding.

Interested candidates can send their research proposals at HED website dheodisha.gov.in and OSHEC website oshec.nic.in. The seed funding scheme will expect the concerned faculty to produce about two research publications (at least one in Scopus Indexed Journals) per year. They will also be expected to write and secure funded research projects from national agencies towards the end of the two year period of seed funding.

