Odisha Govt to Open 5000 Playschools, to Train Teachers for Handling Kids

To improve the quality of education in elementary schools, the Odisha government has decided to open 5000 playschools in the state. The state government will open playschools in different schools across the state to strengthen students’ foundation and attract them towards government schools. The playschools will follow the NCERT curriculum.

The government will train teachers (preferably women) from each school to handle small children. This is to ensure a proper transition from play class to grade l and create learning situations that are child-friendly.

The programme is aimed at providing early stimulation to the children of the three to six years age group. This is to create an opportunity for kids to go to schools who are deprived of such rights due to the burden of sibling care. Sibling care, or elder brother and sisters taking care of their younger ones, has increased while parents are working in a hybrid model and children’s schools are held remotely.

The children of the play class (up to five-years-old) will be required to attend Anganwadi for a supplementary nutrition programme between 9 am and 10 am. They are then required to participate in the academic activities under the playschool guidance from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

The state govt has decided to open the playschools for kids across urban, peri-urban, and block headquarters. The Odisha State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights has welcomed the govt’s decision. Sandhyabati Pradhan, Chairman, Odisha State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights said, “It is historical decision for kids. We welcome the state govt’s decision."

Parents and educationists too have appreciated the government’s step. “It is a reformative and historic step to provide education to all. All students to get qualitative and equal education for all. We are happy with this," said educationist Smita Mohapatra.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges in Odisha have been closed till February 1 due to Covid-19. Only doubt clearing sessions for classes 10, 12 students who will be appearing for the board exams this year have been organised in small batches with the consent of parents. Earlier, classes were open for students in students of 6 to 12 but later shut down.

