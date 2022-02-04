Odisha School, Colleges to Reopen from February 7

With the COVID situation improving in the state, the Odisha government has decided to reopen schools, colleges and other educational institutions from next week. Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra announced that physical classes will resume in schools for students of Class 8 and above from February 7.

The state government has issued guidelines regarding the reopening of schools. Students studying in class 7 to kindergarten will be allowed to attend physical classes from Feb 14 onwards. Those who attend schools in physical mode will have to strictly follow covid norms.

“The decision to reopen schools, colleges and other educational institutions has been taken considering the larger interest of students. For the current academic year, the students can pick whether to attend classes online or offline or in hybrid mode, class promotion of students from KG up to Class 9 will be done on basis of classroom assessment marks. Exams for Class X and XII will be conducted as per the guidelines issued by their respective boards and councils, examinations in higher education institutions, including professional and technical institutions, may be conducted as per the guidelines issued prior to the closure of the institutions," said Suresh Mohapatra, Chief Secretary.

Colleges and technical institutes will reopen from February 7. Short-term training and skill development training centres will also reopen on this day and so also hostels associated with the educational institutions and training centres. All are welcome the decision for the reopening of school.

Pritish Acharya, Educationist said, “In view of the covid situation the state govt has taken good decission for the reopening of School. This is the time for the final examination and begning of a new session. It will be helpful for students"

“We will follow state govt’s guideline strictly in school premises. Near about after two years, students will attend physical classes. Students safety is our top priority" said Principal of Sai International School Nilakantha Panigrahi

Bhargava Nayak student said, “we are excited for the reopening of school. we can clear our doubts and prepare for the final exam and also the next session"

The schools and colleges have been also directed to conduct bridge and short-term courses to make up for the loss of study of students during the past two years. The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to decide about reopening schools within two months on Wednesday.

