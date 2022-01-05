Odisha Schools Closed till February 1, Doubt Clearing Classes for Board Aspirants Allowed

All schools and colleges in Odisha will be closed till February 1, as part of the fresh Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state government. Educational institutes have been asked to organise online classes. For board aspirants of classes 10 and 12, doubt clearing sessions can be organised in small batches with the consent of parents.

Earlier, classes were open for students in classes 6 to 12. For primary classes, schools were to reopen from January 3, however, it was deferred after the number of Covid-19 cases increased in the state. Now, the same has been shut till February for all classes.

Cultural activities have also been banned. Auditoriums, assembly halls, seminars will be open with 50 per cent capacity. Political gatherings and rallies are limited to 100 persons with full compliance to Covid protocols and for strikes, only five persons are allowed, as per the revised guidelines.

Not just Odisha but many other states too have shut schools and classes are continuing in online mode only. This includes Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu among others. India has seen one of the biggest school shut down of schools. Educational institutes have been shut since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020. Ever since schools and colleges are functioning online. Educational institutes have not been open for a long time and learning losses have been reported among students from across the country.

