Home » News » education-career » Odisha Schools Likely to Reopen for all Classes by New Year

Odisha Schools Likely to Reopen for all Classes by New Year

In the first phase, physical classes will begin for students in standards 6 and 7, the Odisha govt said (Representative image)
In the first phase, physical classes will begin for students in standards 6 and 7, the Odisha govt said (Representative image)

Schools in Odisha will reopen for classes 1 to 7 in a phased manner, School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said here on Wednesday.

Advertisement
PTI
Sambalpur // Updated: November 04, 2021, 13:00 IST

Schools in Odisha will reopen for classes 1 to 7 in a phased manner, School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said here on Wednesday. In the first phase, physical classes will begin for students in standards 6 and 7, he said.

“We hope that all the classes will commence by the new year," he said. The date for reopening schools for classes 1 to 7 phase-wise will be decided soon, he said.

Classes for students of standards 11 and 12 began on October 21, while those in class 8 started attending schools from October 25.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: November 04, 2021, 12:57 IST