Odisha Schools Reopening for Classes 1 to 7

Schools have reopened in Odisha for students from classes 1 to 7 from today, February 28. The state government had earlier announced that the schools will resume offline classes from February 14, however, due to Covid-19, some district collectors asked for extra time to conduct proper disinfection and cleaning of the schools. The schools are reopening after two years of being shut.

Earlier, the state authorities had stated that since many of the schools will become election polling stations and teachers will be included as staff members of the rural elections, the reopening of schools be postponed. Hence, later the reopening of schools was deferred to February 28.

Also read| CBSE Term 2 Board Exams: How to Score High in Class 12 Accountancy Paper

Advertisement

Teachers have, however, been asked to come to school from February 14 to ensure cleaning and sanitisation is done properly. The School and Mass Education (SME) Department Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi had said that schools also conducted parent-teacher meetings regarding the conduction of offline classes. Students of classes 1 to 7 also have the option to attend online classes.

The higher secondary schools and colleges began much earlier. Classes 8 to 12 resumed in-person classes from February 7. “For the current academic year, the students can pick whether to attend classes online or offline or in hybrid mode, class promotion of students from KG up to Class 9 will be done on basis of classroom assessment marks. Exams for Class X and XII will be conducted as per the guidelines issued by their respective boards and councils, examinations in higher education institutions, including professional and technical institutions, may be conducted as per the guidelines issued prior to the closure of the institutions," Suresh Mohapatra, Chief Secretary had said earlier.

Read| Gujarat Board Exam 2022: GSHSEB Class 10, 12 Time Table Out, Exams from March 28

“However, all the Teachers should come to school and ensure thorough cleaning and sanitization of the campus. The students should come to attend physical classes from February 28," the letter by School and Mass Education Secretary BP Sethi said. The decision was made in response to the reports of district collectors who had sought additional time to clean school compounds and carry out minor repairs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.