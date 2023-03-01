A girl student studying Information Technology at a university in Sambalpur, Odisha, has gone missing after jumping off the Power Channel Bridge on Tuesday late evening. Identified as Chinmayi Priyadarshini Sahu, she was a final-year Btech student at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in Burla, Sambalpur.

As per reports, Chinmayi attended the convocation ceremony at the varsity on Tuesday, where she received the degree from the Vice Chancellor. After that, she went to the PC Bridge with her friends at around 8 PM. She allegedly jumped into the water channel at the bridge and has not been found since.

The state police along with fire service and rescue personnel have launched a search operation to trace the missing student. VSSUT VC Prof Bansidhar Majh also reached the spot. The girl is yet to be found, and search operations are still underway, the reports added.

Meanwhile, a 16-year student, Satwik, studying at Sri Chaitanya Junior College died by suicide alleging harassment by his teachers and wardens for not scoring well in exams. The class 11, intermediate student hanged himself in one of the classrooms.

The victim’s father in his police complaint said that the victim was targeted and beaten up by lecturers often, which left him depressed. College management, three lecturers, and wardens booked under Section 305 IPC. Further investigation is underway, his classmates are being questioned.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

