Odisha to Go Ahead with Morning Classes in Schools from Monday

The Odisha government Sunday said it will go ahead with its earlier decision of starting morning classes in schools from Monday. This was stated by School and Mass Education Department, Principal Secretary, B P Sethi. He said the government has decided to curtail summer vacation to provide ample opportunity to students to make up losses in studies due to closure of schools on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

“As ascertained from IMD, temperature at any station in Odisha by 8.30 am is around 32 to 34 degrees Celsius during May, so by 9 am, it should not cross 35 degrees," Sethi said in a statement, adding that the government expects temperature to fall from Sunday. Therefore, by 9 am, it would not even reach 33 degrees. “We have asked schools to close by 9 am after serving meals. The morning classes will commence from 6 am," he said.

The S&ME Principal secretary said children will benefit both on account of learning loss recovery lessons and Midday meal. Since the government and government-aided schools are located close to the houses of students, there’s no such risk on account of summer heat, Sethi said. He said morning classes in schools will be from 6 am to 9 am on Monday after a five-day break due to hot conditions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a slight drop in the maximum temperature at several places in interior Odisha with Nor’wester becoming active from Sunday. The Learning Recovery Plan (LRP) prepared by Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) will be conducted during this summer vacation. The LRP will be applicable for government and government-aided schools, an official said.

The students who are being promoted from class 3 up to class 10 including new admissions and also for class 11 students who will be promoted to class 12 will be covered under this plan, he said.

