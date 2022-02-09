Offline Exams Not Must for Colleges, UGC Busts Fake Notice

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has not made it compulsory for colleges, universities, and other higher education institutes to hold the exams in offline mode. The commission has issued a clarification after a circular floated on social media platforms claimed that colleges cannot only hold offline exams. The notice had an indistinguishable letterhead which made people more susceptible to believing that the notice was genuine.

Sharing the fact-checked notice declaring it fake, UGC, in the caption, wrote, “A Public notice regarding offline examinations in universities is circulating on social media and claims to be issued by UGC." The commission then stated, “This public notice is fake. University Grants Commission has not issued any such notice."

As per the notice declared fake by UGC, all colleges and universities, keeping the COVID-19 protocols under consideration, must conduct examinations in offline mode. It read, “As all the colleges and universities are operating while maintaining COVID-19 protocols, so offline examinations can be taken while maintaining physical distancing at their home centres."

The notice then directed all the universities to conduct all “current and future semester examinations" in offline mode at their home centres keeping all the necessary precautions in place.

The UGC shared the digital copy of the notice and deemed it fake. Take a look:

Breaking the influence of disinformation by the UGC comes in the wake of multiple discourses surrounding the topic of online and offline examinations. Multiple state universities have taken an independent decision to conduct online examinations amid the rising COVID cases, instilling fear of the third wave. On the other hand, many universities are planning to conduct offline examinations accompanied by a hybrid option for students who cannot appear for the examinations due to health-related reasons.

In addition, administrations of various universities have shown contention for granting general promotions to students. The contention cites the resistance of various private organizations and government agencies to recognize degrees garnered after a general promotion as its source.

