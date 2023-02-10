Home » News » education-career » OJEE 2023 Registration Begins at ojee.nic.in, Check Steps to Apply

OJEE 2023 Registration Begins at ojee.nic.in, Check Steps to Apply

OJEE 2023: The exam is likely to be conducted during the first or second week of May, this year. It will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 13:12 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

OJEE 2023 registrations at ojee.nic.in (Representative image)
OJEE 2023 registrations at ojee.nic.in (Representative image)

The Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha has started the online registration process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023, today, February 10. Candidates can apply for the entrance examination by visiting the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. As per the official notice, the last date to apply for the OJEE 2023 is March 20.

The exam is likely to be conducted during the first or second week of May, this year. The entrance exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses. The OJEE 2023 is being conducted for students seeking admission to B.Pharm, MCA, M.Sc. (Comp. Sc), B. CAT, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part-Time), MBA, Int. MBA, M.Arch, M Plan, M.Pharm, and Lateral Entry to B.Pharm, B.Tech courses in government and private universities and colleges of the state.

Candidates must keep in mind that those outside the state are not eligible for admission to government colleges. However, they are eligible for admission to private colleges in Odisha. “Please read, carefully, the ‘Information Brochure’ and the ‘Instructions to fill Online Application Form’, which are available on the OJEE websites to get detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, reservation policy, examination pattern, syllabus etc," the official notice mentioned.

Advertisement

OJEE 2023: How to register

RELATED NEWS

Step 1: Visit the main site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the OJEE 2023 link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves and log in to the account.

Step 4: Then fill up the application form as asked and make the required payment of the application fees.

Step 5: To complete the process, upload all the necessary documents, if needed.

Step 6: Preview the form and click on submit

Advertisement

Step 7: Save and download the confirmation page of OJEE 2023.

Step 8: Keep a printout of the OJEE 2023 for further use.

Candidates can also install OJEE Android App from Google Play Store for the latest information and notices. Meanwhile, for admission to B.Arch, B.Tech, B.Plan, Int. MSc and MBBS, BDS, and other courses in government and private colleges of Odisha, students have to appear and qualify in JEE (Main) 2023 or NEET (UG) 2023 which is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

first published: February 10, 2023, 13:02 IST
last updated: February 10, 2023, 13:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+39PHOTOS

Farzi Screening: Shahid Kapoor Joined By Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Vaaani Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kabir Khan

+12PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Makes Jaws Drop With Deep Plunging Blouse Worn With Traditional Silk Saree, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures