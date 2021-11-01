OJEE Counselling 2021: Second Mock Allotment List Released

The second mock seat allotment list of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling 2021 was released on October 31 at 5 pm. The process had commenced on October 17. Candidates who are participating in the counselling process can check the result on the official website, ojee.nic.in.

The second list of mock seat allotments is based on the choices filled in by the candidates. The deadline to submit the choices was October 30. On November 1, the activation of the choice locking facility using OTP has commenced. The last date to lock the choice is November 2 by 10 pm.

>Also read| NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Website Shows Changes

Advertisement

>OJEE counselling 2021: Steps to download the result

Step 1: Open the official website of OJEE

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link reading, ‘Counselling for BTech, BArch, BPlan, INT MSc, BCAT courses.’

Step 3: The link will redirect you to a new page. Candidates should note that they have to apply with their - JEE Main application number and password. They can also use their OJEE Application Number and password.

Ste 4. Once you log in, the mock seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Candidates should download and save a copy of the list for future reference.

>Read| JAC Delhi Round 1 Result Announced, What’s Next

Candidates must note that the second list of OJEE mock seat allotment 2021 has been released for admission to a number of courses including BTech, BArch, BPlan, and BCAT, within Odisha. The candidates are required to confirm the seats by paying an acceptance fee. They also have to upload all the necessary documents including educational certificates, government-issued identity proof, category certificate, if applicable, etc.

The OJEE is being conducted to offer admission to the undergraduate courses in (lateral entry) engineering and technology, pharmacy, postgraduate courses such as MPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch, and Integrated MBA programmes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.