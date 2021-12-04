Omicron Virus Threat: PhD Students of DU's Chemistry Dept Demand Online Exams

Over 40 PhD students of the Delhi University’s (DU) Chemistry department have written to the head of the department, urging him not to hold offline exams in view of the new variant of the coronavirus. In the letter, the students said if online exams are not possible, the department could consider extending the date by a week.

They said many students are not present in campus and many are “not feeling comfortable" writing offline exams due to the new variant of COVID-19.

Chemistry department head Professor Sunil Sharma said the PhD students have been coming to the campus for laboratory work and that is why the department has decided to hold offline exams.

“We have received their letter and told them that online exams will not be possible, but we can consider extending the date by a week," Sharma told PTI. The Delhi University exam are supposed to commence on December 10. The concerns of the new variant affecting the children have also been raised.

