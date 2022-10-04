On Students' Demand, Mumbai University Postpones Exams, New Dates Soon

Following a request from Mumbai University’s final-year students, the varsity has decided to conduct the fifth-semester exam after Diwali. Earlier the exams were slated to commence on October 15. Students from at least five city colleges wrote to MU, claiming that they did not have enough time and practice for a written test in the long-form pattern. They said they have taken online exams with multiple-choice questions for consecutive two years. Therefore, they need extra time to prepare for the final year exams which will be taken with subjective questions as well, reported Free Press Journal.

“The Board of Examination and Evaluation, in a meeting, has decided to postpone the semester V exams till after Diwali. The students will be informed of the new examination dates before Diwali ends," a varsity official said.

Once the authorities share the examination schedule, students will be able to download it via the official website - mu.ac.in.

Last month, Mumbai University released the result of the Pre-PhD entrance examination held on August 26 and 27. A total of 4,785 candidates appeared in the test, out of which 2,591 students managed to clear it. The pass percentage of this exam stood at 54.14. The entrance was conducted online for 79 subjects across four faculties.

The exam was passed by 1171 students from the science and technology faculty, 468 students from the commerce and management faculty, and 571 students from the humanities faculty. Another 381 students from the interfaculty also cleared the exam.

Meanwhile, admission to as many as 24 courses at Mumbai University’s distance and open institute for the July session is still underway. The last date to apply for them is October 15. The university has also begun admission for MA courses in Psychology, Journalism, and Public Relations. These three new courses were recently approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the academic year 2022-23. Notably, the application for the entrance exams for the Master of Management Studies (MMS) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses has also been extended till October 10.

