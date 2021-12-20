ONGC Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 21 Posts, Selection via UGC NET 2020 Scores

The Oil and Natural Gas Company (ONGC) has invited applications of eligible candidates for the recruitment of Human Resource Executives and Public Relation Officers at E1 level through UGC NET- June 2020 score. Out of the total 21 vacancies notified in the advertisement, 16 are for the post of HR executives and six are for Public Relations officers at various work centres of ONGC.

Candidates can apply for the recruitment online at ONGC’s official website, ongcindia.com. The last day for the on applications is January 14, 2022.

>ONGC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the recruitment should not be more than 30 years old as of July 21, 2020. For applicants belonging to OBC (NCL), SC/ST and PWBD categories, there’s a relaxation of three, five and 10 years, respectively.

>ONGC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the recruitment of HR Executives must hold an MBA degree with a specialisation in Personnel Management/HRD/HRM, or a post-graduate degree in Personnel Management/IR/Labour Welfare or a 2-year full-time post-graduate diploma in PM/IR/Labour Welfare, with a minimum of 60 per cent marks. Candidates holding PGDM from an IIM with at least 60 per cent marks are also eligible to apply.

Additionally, the applicant must have qualified the UGC NET June 2020 examination in any of the following subjects, Labour Welfare, Personnel Management, Industrial Relations and social welfare/ Human Resource or management. Further, to apply for the recruitment of Public Relations Officer, the candidates must hold a Post Graduate Degree or a minimum 2-year diploma in Public Relations/ Journalism/ Mass Communication, with at least 60 per cent marks.

>ONGC Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1. Candidates have to visit the online portal.

Step 2.Click on the option of application on the next page

Step 3. Fill in all the details asked on the next page exactly correctly.

Step 4. Then click on submit option and your application will be done.

Step 5. Save and download the application form.

>ONGC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their educational qualification, performance in the UGC NET June 2020 scores and the final interview. The initial shortlisting will be done on the basis of candidates’ UGC- NET 2020 scores. During the evaluation, 60 per cent weightage will be given to UGC NET score whereas the candidate’s qualification and the final interview will hold 25 and 10 per cent weightage, respectively. For detailed information, interested candidates are advised to refer to the recruitment advertisement available on ONGC’s website or check the notification

