ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Over 900 Posts, Salary Upto Rs 57000

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited job applications for 922 non-executive vacancies. Those interested can start start applying as the the application process has already commenced from, May 7 and the last date for the submission of application form is May 28. Candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com. The vacancy is for 922 non-executive vacancies.

Advertisement

ONGC recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done through the Computer based test (CBT) followed by other test including PST/PET/skill test/typing test (where ever applicable).

Read|India Post to Telangana Police Department, List of Government Jobs to Apply this Week

ONGC recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Visit the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com

Step 2. On the homepage click on the career tab

Step 3. Next, look for the apply link

Step 4. Fill the application form

Step 5. Pay the application fee

Step 6. Submit the form and upload all the required documents

Advertisement

Step 7. Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Age: Interested applicants must have a minimum age is 18, while the highest is 24 years of age. The candidate must have been born between May 15, 1998, and May 15, 2004. The minimum age limit for SC/ST and OBC-NC/Ex-Servicemen/PwBD is relaxable by five years and three years, respectively.

Educational: Candidates must have passed the qualifying examination at an ITI/Technical Institution approved by the State Board of Technical Education (SBTE)/National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

ONGC Non-Executive Recruitment 2022: Salary

The salary is different for different levels here is the salary that candidates will receive as per their recruitment levels.

Level Salary

Advertisement

F1 Level Rs 29,000 – Rs 98,000

A1 Level Rs 26,600 – Rs 87,000

W1 Level Rs 24,000 – Rs 57,500

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 300 for the General/OBC/ EWS candidates. Whereas for the SC/ST/PWBD/ex-servicemen candidates do not have to pay any application fee.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.