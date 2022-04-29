ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for 3614 Apprentice Positions, Stipend Upto Rs 9,000

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has issued a job advertisement for over 3600 apprentice positions. Candidates interested in pursuing apprenticeship training with ONGC should apply on the official website at ongcindia.com. The last date to apply is May 15, till 6 pm.

The recruitment drive intends to fill 3614 positions, with 209 in the Northern Sector, 305 in the Mumbai Sector, 1434 in the Western Sector, 744 in the Eastern Sector, 694 in the Southern Sector, and 228 in the Central Sector. According to the official notification, the positions and number of seats available are tentative and subject to change based on the needs of the work centre.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection of apprentices would be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination. In case of a similar numbers in merit list, a person of higher age would be given preference.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Age: As of May 15, individuals must be at least 18 years old and no older than 24 years old to register. That means the candidate’s birth date should be between May 15, 1998 to May 15, 2004.

Relaxations on age limit for reserved category: The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates. Candidates from the PwBD categories will be given an age relaxation of up to 10 years (up to 15 years for SC/ST candidates and up to 13 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates).

Education: The eligibility criteria is different for all different posts. Candidates can check the full list here.

It should be mentioned that the duration of training is 12 months for all the positions offered.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Stipend

Apprentices will be paid a monthly stipend between Rs 7,700 to Rs 9,000. They are not entitled to reimbursement for any boarding or lodging expenditures incurred during the training time. ONGC will also not provide any financial assistance for transportation.

