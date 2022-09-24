ONGC Recruitment via GATE 2022 Scores: Applications Open for 871 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 1,80,000

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has issued a recruitment notification for graduate trainees in engineering and geo-sciences disciplines at the E1 level via GATE 2022 scores. The online registration process began on September 22 and is going to continue till October 12. Aspirants can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website - ongcindia.com.

The recruitment drive is being held for a total 871 posts in various Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) departments as well as for the posts of chemist, geologist, geophysicist (surface), geophysicist (wells), programming officer, materials management officer, and transport officer.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared graduation and post graduation with 60 per cent marks in the relevant subject and cleared GATE this year. Candidates in their final year will also be eligible to apply.

Age limit: To be eligible for posts apart from AEE, the unreserved, EWS category candidate’s upper age should not be more than 30 years. For AEE posts candidates’ age should not be above 28 years. It is to be noted that the reserved category candidates have received relaxation on their upper age.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1. Open the official portal, ongcindia.com

Step 2. Click on the career tab available on the homepage

Step 3. Now click on the link to, “Online Registration for Recruitment of GTs in Geoscience & Engineering disciplines (E1 Level) through GATE-2022 22 Sep, 2022"

Step 4. Register and fill out the form

Step 5. Make the payment of the application fee and click submit

Step 6. Take a printout of the form

ONGC recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 300. On the other hand those from SC, ST, and PwD categories are exempted from paying the fee.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Selection process

Applicants will be selected based on their education qualification, performance in GATE and in the interview round. Out of total 100 marks, 60 marks weightage will be given to GATE 2022 scores, 20 marks to educational qualification and 15 marks to interview round. A final merit list will be created and thereafter candidates will be offered the positions.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Salary

Applicants who get selected would be able to earn a monthly salary between Rs 60,000 and Rs 1,80,000.

