ONGC to Hire Through CLAT 2022 Scores, Salary up to Rs 1,80,000

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for the post of assistant legal adviser. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their CLAT 2022 LLM scores. Marks from previous CLATs are not valid. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply at the official portal at ongcindia.com, once the forms are released. CLAT 2022 online application closes on March 31 and the exam is scheduled for May 8.

“ONGC will publish another advertisement to invite applications from eligible candidates who have appeared for the CLAT-2022 examination. The exact date and period of Go Live of online application registration site will be intimated by a notification in the website of ONGC (www.ongcindia.com) in due course. Candidates are required to visit www.ongcindia.com regularly to get updates," reads the official notice.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Two posts are available for unreserved category candidates, one for SC and EWS each.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates willing to apply must have a graduate degree in law (professional) with minimum 60 per cent marks. Students in the final semester of the qualifying course can also apply. However, they must be able to produce marksheet and course completion certificate with minimum 60 per cent of marks on or before July 31. Those practicing advocate with 3 years experience would be preferred, the official notice read.

Age limit: The maximum age limit for the unreserved and EWS category candidates is 30 years while for SC, it is 35 years.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be considered on the basis of CLAT 2022 score for LLM as per the criteria decided by the ONGC management for further selection process subject to the applicant meeting the eligibility criteria with regard to age, qualification etc.

Calculation of percentage of marks in the qualifying degree will be as per the university rules. “Wherever CGPA/ OGPA/ CPI/ DGPA or letter grade in degree is awarded, equivalent % of marks will be considered as per norms adopted by concerned University/ Institute. If university/Institute does not have the provision for conversion of CGPA/ OGPA/ CPI/ DGPA or letter grade into percentage than the equivalence will be established by dividing the candidate’s relative grade with maximum possible corresponding scale and multiplying the result with 100," reads the official notice.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Salary

The candidates selected for the posts will get a salary between Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000 with an increment of three per cent per year.

