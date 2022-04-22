Online Certification Programmes in Nutraceuticals Launched for Working Executives

Edtech platform Nutrify Today Academy has recently launched several online certification program on industry-ready bridging courses in nutraceuticals — products, which other than nutrition are also used as medicine. The programmes are curated by Centurion University.

The programmes are best suited for working executives and for companies wanting to upgrade their employees with latest work practices in nutraceuticals. The new certification programmes can be availed on the official website of the platform — academy.nutrifytoday.com.

The early bird discounted programmes on offer include ‘New Product Development and Commercialization,’ ‘Nutraceuticals for Nutritionists and Dietitians,’ ‘OTC Marketing Management’ among other programmes, says the edtech. The programmes are for different duration ranging from six weeks to three months. The course fee for each of them is Rs 48,000.

Amit Srivastava, founder and chief catalyst, Nutrify Today commented, “Students will get an opportunity to avail end-to-end programmes to build an understanding of the industry. There are courses to train individuals through the entire supply chain of the active nutraceutical ingredients business. The academy aims to train a minimum of 5,000 professionals by 2024."

He added that the nutraceutical market in India is pitted at $8 billion. Stakeholders in the sector predict that by 2025, the industry will be valued USD$40 billion, and by 2030, it will be worth as much as USD$100 billion. “To meet demands of this growing sector, helping individuals upskill, will make the industry expand seamlessly," Amit Srivastava added.

The academy’s faculty includes senior industry professionals and academics, who provide an insider’s view of the industry, informed the platform in its official press release. The academy, with bases in Mumbai and Bangalore, focuses on elevating the skill set of professionals in the nutraceutical sector. The academy is designed for those who aspire to pursue careers in food technology, and nutraceutical.

