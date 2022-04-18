Online Courses to Improve Communication Skills, Ace Job Interviews & Get International Certification

Communication skills may not come easily to everyone but if mastered they can take you to places, both personally and professionally. Post the covid-19 pandemic, many people are looking for jobs or changes in their careers. However, many fear job interviews, which sometimes can be intimidating for many. Here are courses that can prepare you better for these interviews, having productive communication with colleagues as offices reopen.

Improve Your English Communication Skills

This online course is available for free, in which a candidate can take online classes as per their schedule. The course pace advised is three hours per week to finish the course in almost five months. This specialization will help you to improve your professional communication in English for successful business interactions.

Each course focuses on a particular area of communication in English: writing emails, speaking at meetings and interviews, giving presentations, and networking online. Whether you want to communicate to potential employers, employees, partners or clients, better English communication can help you achieve your language and professional goals, as claimed by the course provide. Interested people can apply for the course from April 18 through Coursera.

This course is created by the University of Pennsylvania, and funded by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Office of English Language Programs.

This is a 40-hour course, which is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested in advancing their careers in the global marketplace. In this course, you will learn about the job search, application, and interview process in the United States, while comparing and contrasting the same process in your home country. It is a free course that is completely online. Candidates can apply through Coursera for the course. The course can be enrolled by April 18.

English Grammar Launch: Upgrade your speaking and listening

This online English Grammar Launch is an intermediate English grammar course taught by a native British English speaker, Anthony Kelleher. As part of the course, you will learn target grammar structures at a deep level. Candidates can take this course if they want to master English grammar and take their English to the next level, claims the course. The course can be taken through Udemy for £15.99. This course will help candidates to improve their grammar and English pronunciations.

Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialization

This online course is available for free, in which a candidate can take online classes as per their schedule. The course pace advised is four hours per week to finish the course in almost seven months. This course is especially targeted to improve candidates’ interview skills.

“The core courses cover preparing for a successful job search, including self-research and research of the job market and industries of interest; strengthening your interview skills by recognizing what hiring managers are looking for and taking steps to prepare for the types of tough questions today’s premier companies use; and preparing a resume, cover letter and supporting business documents," claims the course provider. Interested people can apply for the course from April 18 through Coursera.

English for Career Development

This course is created by the University of Pennsylvania, and funded by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Office of English Language Programs. This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested in advancing their careers in the global marketplace. “In this course, you will learn about the job search, application, and interview process in the United States, while comparing and contrasting the same process in your home country," claims the course provider. The course will teach the necessary steps to candidates to produce a professional-looking resume. It will also focus on networking and interview skills.

