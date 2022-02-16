Online, Offline, Hybrid Mode: What Will Colleges 2.0 Look Like

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed the reopening of colleges and universities. In a letter addressing the vice-chancellors of all the universities, the commission said that not only the higher educational institutions may reopen but the exams can also be conducted in the mode of preference which includes online, offline, and hybrid mode.

Colleges have been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. With Covid-19 cases on the decline, some states have allowed the reopening of the colleges with social distancing rules put in place. Students have been attending colleges mostly in an on-off manner or have completely shifted to the online medium of education.

>Also read| School Reopening: From Delhi to Kerala, Know Which States Started In-person Classes

Advertisement

The commission also directed all the colleges and universities to reopen in-person classes to follow strict Covid-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines as issued by the state and central government from time to time.

“Keeping in view the situation of Covid-19 in their respective region, the HEIs may open campuses, conduct classes, and examinations in online/offline/blended mode following Covid appropriate behaviour and necessary protocols/guidelines/directions/advisories issued by the central/state government or competent authorities form time to time," reads the official notice by UGC.

>Read| Hijab Row: Pre-university, Degree Colleges in Karnataka to Reopen from February 16

Following the ease in Covid-19 restrictions across states, the Delhi University too will resume in-person classes from February 17. The varsity has also directed students from outstations to go through three-day isolation. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is also likely to reopen soon in a phased manner. It will first be opened for PhD students. The university has directed students to carry RTPCR reports along with a valid id when the classes reopen. The University of Jammu too has announced it will reopen its campuses for students from March 1. While some colleges such as SPPU, GGSIPU, Ambedkar University are yet to decide on the reopening of college campus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.