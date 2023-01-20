Only Few Days Left, JEE Main 2023 Aspirants Still Demand Exam Postponement, Here's Why

Engineering aspirants have been demanding the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) session 1 and to remove the 75 per cent eligibility criterion for over a month now. The class 12 board exam students have been flooding Twitter with requests immediately after the NTA announced the JEE Main 2023 exam dates on December 15, 2022. With only a few days left for the exam, students are still demanding #JEEMain2023inApril.

The session 1 exam scheduled to begin on January 24, falls just a week before the crucial class 12 exams of some boards, claim students. The JEE Main 2023 will also clash with board practical exams, as per the aspirants. A petition was filed earlier in this regard before the Bombay High Court, however, the court refused to postpone the engineering entrance exam as rescheduling the exam at such short notice will have a “cascading effect."

Further, students claim the Assam board practicals are beginning from January 25, Bihar Board practicals from January 10, and Telangana Boards practical from January 20. All these exams fall between JEE Main scheduled from January 24 to Februrary 1.

After the NTA announced the JEE Main 2023 exam dates, students apprised the officials through social media about the clash with CBSE board practical exams, but there has been no response from the testing agency. Several students have been also requesting the NTA to announce JEE Main dates three months in advance as they usually do. However, preparing for JEE Main on such short notice has left students anxious. Students have been asking the NTA as to why JEE Main 2023 exam was scheduled during the pre-boards as class 12 board exam 2023 marks are crucial for admission to BTech, BE, BArch courses in IITs, NITs.

