OP Jindal Global University Launches 17 UG, PG Courses

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has launched 17 new undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degree programmes for the academic session beginning in 2022. The courses are aligned towards implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the university says.

The 17 new programmes include BA (H) Human Rights, BA (H) Gender Studies, Criminology and Criminal Justice, Diplomacy and Foreign Policy, Public Policy, Sociology, Film and New Media, English, Spanish, BCom (H) Capital Markets, Global BCom (H), BA/BSc (H) Sustainable Development, BPH (H) Bachelor of Public Health, MA/MSc Applied Psychology, MSc Behavioural Finance, integrated MSc and PhD in Behavioural Finance, and one year global MBA Business Analytics.

“The innovative and interdisciplinary programmes are aligned towards implementing the National Education Policy 2020 and aim to offer students scholarly choices in pursuing interdisciplinary, intellectually rigorous, and globally engaged education," JGU said. These courses will be taught by over 900 full-time faculty members from 42 different countries.

Professor (Dr) Upasana Mahanta, Dean, Office of Admissions and Outreach said, “Our programmes offer a unique framework for addressing contemporary realities and challenges with cutting-edge teaching, research, and interdisciplinary and experiential learning led by outstanding faculty members who are inspiring teachers and prolific scholars. Our new courses will enable our students to be prepared for the vagaries of nature where multi-disciplinary learning can enable thought leaders to respond to the new and emerging challenges."

Vikram Singh Tomar, Director of Admissions, Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) emphasized that demands for management professionals with business analytic skills have seen a rise in recent times thus requiring a “thorough change in the curriculum."

The industry requires “logical decision-making capacities, which JGBS intends to foster through its newly designed one-year MBA in Business Analytics programme for working professionals, which will equip and enhance the much-needed analytical skills thereby meeting the present day aspirations of corporates - Indian and global," says Tomar.

