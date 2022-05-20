OPPO India, Microsoft Launch Startup Competition, Winners Stands Chance to Win $1,50,000

OPPO India and Microsft are looking for a start-up which can bring the next big technological change. Under the OPPO Elevate program, the two tech giants are aiming to mentor startups.

In the second education of the contest, startups who have worked around themes, ‘accessible technology’ and ‘digital health’ can apply for the India edition of the programme. These proposals will be reviewed by an esteemed jury of experts, led by Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, OPPO India, Madhurima Agarwal, Country Head-India, Microsoft for startup among others.

Following the evaluation of proposals submitted by participating teams or individuals, up to 10 proposals will be awarded grants of $46,000 each, as well as further opportunities for investment opportunities, technical support, research and commercial partnerships, and promotion at global events.

The top 10 selected startups will get a chance to present their proposals to the jury in an event in August 2022. Further these 10 startups will also be entitled to a collaboration with OPPO for applicable technical discussion and access to R&D facilities on mutually agreed terms and schedule. The India jury will select three startups who will be entering the global Innovation Accelerator Program.

As part of the Elevate program, all participants will be invited to Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub and eligible startups can receive up to USD150,000 worth of Azure credits, mentoring and guidance from business and technical experts as well as access to world-class developer and productivity tools.

This program will offer professional advice, support, and opportunity to leverage OPPO’s products, resources, and distribution channels to take off their innovation.

Madhurima Agarwal, Country Head - Microsoft for Startups, India said, “Startups are reimagining both widening and deepening of tech impact through their innovations in the areas of accessibility and healthcare. The collaboration between OPPO India and Microsoft for Startups extends our commitment to boost the innovation and entrepreneurial energy of startups in the country. Through this program, we hope to help startups truly scale the impact of digital innovation with the combined resources of both organizations."

