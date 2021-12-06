OPPO Offers Scholarships for JEE Qualified Students to Pursue Engineering at Top Colleges

OPPO — a leading smart device brand — introduced the Genius+ program on Monday. Under this programme, the firm will offer scholarships to meritorious students to pursue engineering courses at premium institutes including IITs. To start with the program, OPPO India has signed an MoU with IIT Delhi to offer scholarships covering academic expenses for the shortlisted students. The new programme is aimed at “empowering young minds of India", said OPPO.

The selection of first-year applicants for the Genius+ scholarship program is based on the JEE rank of the students, and this will be further renewed for the 2nd-4th year if the selected students have a minimum CPI (CGPA) of 8.0 or above. OPPO’s representative will guide and track the academic progress of selected students via in-person visits to the campus.

Genius+ program is aimed at connecting with youth at renowned institutes in India and reaching out to the best talent who can further build India’s innovation portfolio, claims the tech brand. OPPO will also be extending the programme for Masters and PhD students to invest in the future of technological leaders in the industry.

Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, OPPO India, said, “India holds a true potential to become the innovation hub. This program is a step towards helping young people around the world gain access to better educational and learning opportunities, carving an innovative future together. We hope to empower more students through this program and prepare the innovators of tomorrow."

OPPO has also collaborated with IIT Hyderabad to promote research in the field of science and technology. It envisaged joint research and development for multiple projects over two years to develop new technologies in areas specific to camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance, and Artificial Intelligence, among other areas. The brand also recently launched its Elevate Program to promote the start-up ecosystem in India.

