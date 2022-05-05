Opposition TDP Leaders Behind AP SSC Question Paper Leaka: say Andhra CM Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the opposition Telugu Desam Party – TDP leaders are behind class 10 question paper leak.

Addressing a public gathering at Tarakarama Stadium here in Tirupati on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, “The question papers were leaked in Narayana and Chaitanya institutions, which belong to former minister and TDP leader Narayana. The opposition was unable to digest the rising popularity of the government and thus trying to put all the blame on the ruling party to mislead people."

The AP SSC mathematics question paper was leaked on May 2 and was circulated on WhatsApp. The Police arrested 69 people in the question paper leakage scam.

Hitting back at the Opposition, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that TDP leaders along with a section of media are trying to blame the government with false propaganda.

The Chief Minister had credited Rs 709 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena for January-March 2022 quarter benefiting 10.85 lakh students on Thursday.

Jagan said that education is the topmost priority of his government as it can better live and eradicate poverty. Understanding its importance, every effort has been made over the last 35 months to improve educational standards, and implemented schemes like Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena to fulfil the dreams of those pursuing higher education, he said and added that the fee reimbursement amount is being credited directly into the mothers’ accounts of students quarterly.

He stated that his father Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy took a step by introducing fee reimbursement, which the successive governments neglected and caused great inconvenience to the poor families.

He recalled the incidents during his padayatra and said that the current government brought a new life to the scheme and implemented full fee reimbursement for students from SC, ST, BC, minorities, and the poor in upper castes under Jagananna Vidya Deevena, besides supporting their boarding and mess charges through Vasathi Deevena scheme. So far, for the two schemes, the government had spent Rs 10,994 crore, as an investment for a better society, he said.

Drawing a comparison with the previous government, the Chief Minister said that the current government cleared pending arrears of Rs 1778 crore that was left by TDP rule and introduced schemes like Jagananna Amma Vodi, Goru Mudha, Vidya Kanuka, Vasati Deevena and improving infrastructure under Nadu-Nedu scheme.

He further said they are bringing reforms by introducing English medium in all government schools along with the CBSE syllabus, so children can get better opportunities and a better future.

He further stated that TDP leaders were behind the three sexual assault incidents in Vijayawada, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam.

He said that the TDP leader’s outcry over the increasing crime against women in the state even though they are responsible for the incidents and said that he prayed to Lord Venkateswara to save the State from the TDP and a section of media, which is spewing poison on the YSRCP government.

Foundation to Children Hospital

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also laid the foundation stone for Sri Padmavathi Children’s Super Specialty Hospital which is being constructed by Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams - TTD at Alipiri.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister examined the 3-D model of the Pediatric Super Specialty Hospital and inaugurated the Smile train and Cochlear implantation project at Sri Padmavathi Paediatric Cardiac Hospital and further interacted with those who received treatment at the Paediatric Cardiac Unit and recovered.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR) by the TATA trust in partnership with TTD.

On this occasion, he said that the State government enhanced the Aarogyasri scheme and increased the number of medical services, where even treatment for Cancer can be availed free of cost. He said that TTD is putting a lot of effort into building medical infrastructure and partnering with many institutions to expand health care services. He thanked Tata for bringing in a State-of-the-art cancer care hospital in Tirupati.

Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Ministers Vidadala Rajani, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, RK Roja, Botsa Satyanarayana, TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy, TTD EO Jawahar Reddy, MP Midhun Reddy, MP Gurumurthy, Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, and other officials were present at the event.

