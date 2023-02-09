The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of civil judges under the Odisha judicial service. The link for online application and submission will be made active from February 17 at the official website at opsc.gov.in, and the last date to submit the application form is March 17.

Through this recruitment drive, OPSC will fill up a total of 57 vacancies of civil judge posts under the law department. Out of the total number of vacancies, 18 openings are reserved for women aspirants in various categories.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be holding an LLB degree from a recognised university or institution recognised by the government. Aspirants with seven years of experience in the Law Department/Civil Court/Criminal Court can also apply.

Age Limit: The minimum age is 23 years and the maximum age limit is 35 years as on August 1, 2022. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed by 5 years for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC), Women, Ex-servicemen, or Commissioned and SSC officers of defence service.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘Apply Online’ box (right-hand top).

Step 3: Search and click on the link for Judicial Service Recruitment.

Step 4: On the new page, fill up the form with the correct details.

Step 5: To complete the process, upload the latest passport-size photograph, left thumb impression, and signature as required.

Step 6: Verify all the details and submit the form.

Step 7: On the form is submitted, a Permanent Public Service Account Number (PPSAN) will be assigned to the candidate.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a competitive examination, which will consist of three parts- preliminary exam, main exam, and interview.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Salary

Selected candidates will draw a salary in the scale of Rs 77,840 to Rs 1,36,520 with dearness allowance and other allowances sanctioned by the government of Odisha.

