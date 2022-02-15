Orphan from Maharashtra Cracks NEET, Secures Admission in Medical College

A girl living in an orphanage here in Maharashtra has set an example of grit and determination by clearing the pre-medical entrance test and getting admission to a medical college. Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar lauded the 18-year-old student’s efforts and felicitated her on Monday.

The girl, who lived in an orphanage here for the last four years, recently cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and got admission to the Government Medical College, Aurangabad. Narvekar assured all help to her from the district administration and said she should not hesitate in approaching them if she needs any assistance, as per an official release.

The collector also said there was a need for more doctors in Ambernath and neighbouring areas of Thane district, and expressed hope that after passing out from the college, the girl would serve patients in the area.

Meanwhile, the notification for NEET 2022 is expected to be released this month by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam is likely to be held in June. Once released, the application forms will be available at the official website at nta.neet.nic.in. the exam may feature internal choices like last time. Almost 15 lakh students for the medical entrance exam each year.

