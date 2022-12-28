OSSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 65 Accountant Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,12,400

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of accountant under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Government of Odisha. The online submission process started on December 26.

Eligible applicants can apply online at the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in till January 23. The last date to submit the online application is January 25, 2023. As per the advertisement, the OSSC has a total number of 65 vacancies for accountant group B.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must have bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university. They must have computer knowledge such as proficiency internet, e-mail, word processing, data analysis, and presentation. According to the notice, transgenders can also apply for the recruitment.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 21 and 38 years as of January 1, 2022. There is age relaxation for reserved and women candidates.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can fill out the application by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website ossc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Apply Online", on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the post “Accountant (ACC)" link

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application process

Step 5: Cross-check the application form before submitting it

Step 6: At last, take a printout or screenshot for future reference

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Firstly, candidates will have to appear in the preliminary examination in OMR/CBRE mode. Marks of prelims will not be considered in the merit list, as well as there will be 0.25 negative marks in the preliminary exam.

The main examination includes a mathematics test in OMR/CBRE mode. There will be 0.25 negative marks for each wrong answer. The candidates have to give a computer skill test where 50 percent marks are necessary. The exam will be conducted in both Odia and English language but it depends on the candidate which language he/she has filled out at the time of form filling.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Salary

The salary range of Accountant Group-B is in Level 9 which is from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

