The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the registration date for the combined recruitment examination 2023. Through this recruitment exam, the commission will fill up vacancies for the district cadre posts of Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO). Candidates can apply for the examination from February 24 while the last date to register for the above exam is March 27.

Interested applicants can check the official notification on the main website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. The commission has notified that other details such as eligibility criteria pay scale, and age limit will be declared soon through a detailed official notification.

“Applications will be received through online mode only," the Commission said in the notice. Candidates can apply online by logging in to the OSSSC web portal, once the link is active. Candidates are advised to apply for the recruitment exam much before the deadline, to avoid any last-minute rush or hassle.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSSC

Step 2: Search and click on the provided link for “Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 for the District Cadre posts of Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officer" on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, log in with the correct credentials.

Step 4: Then complete the registration form and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Preview the form and submit it.

Step 6: Save and download the OSSSC recruitment 2023 application form.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy for future use.

Under the OSSSC 2023 recruitment campaign, more than a thousand vacancies are expected to be filled this year. During this process, a combined recruitment examination will be held for the district cadre vacancies of junior assistant and Panchayat executive officer in several establishments that are under different departments of the state government.

