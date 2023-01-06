OSSTET 2022 Admit Card Out, How to Download Hall Ticket

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test or OSSTET 2022 admit cards online. Candidates who registered for the exam can download the hall tickets now by visiting the official website at bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates will need their application number and password to access the admit cards.

OSSTET 2022 will be conducted on January 12. There will be two papers — while paper 1 will be conducted for classes 1 to 5, paper 2 will be conducted for classes 6 to 8. Candidates are advised to carry a print out of the admit card along with government issued ids to the exam centre as without it they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Applicants must also cross-check all the details on the hall ticket and in case of any discrepany, must report to the board immediately.

OSSTET 2022 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha

Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘Latest Updates’ section

Step 3: Click on admit card link

Step 4: Enter required login details

Step 5: Login into your account

Step 6: The BSE OSSTET admit card will appear on screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out for further use

OSSTET 2023: Exam Pattern

Each paper will be held for 150 marks for a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. The questions will be asked in the multiple choice or objective format. While one mark will be given for correct answer, there is no negative marking for any wrong attempt.

The exam will have two papers and four sections in each paper. This includes section I which comprises of language I in which Odia is compulsory. In section II or language II, English is mandatory. Section III features questions from arts and science. The questions in this section wll be in English. For those attempting exam in other language subjects, the question papers will be in the relevant language. The fourth section comprises of child development, pedagogy, school management and evaluation. This section too will be in English.

