OTET 2022 Registrations Begin: Know How to Apply for Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test

The online application process for the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) has commenced from October 10. Candidates may register online through the official portal of the state Board of Secondary Education at bseodisha.ac.in. The last date to submit the application is October 19.

OTET is held every year for candidates who aspire to become a teacher for class 1 up to class 8 in state government, private aided and private unaided schools in Odisha. The exam dates for OTET 2022 are expected to be announced soon.

OTET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility for Category A (Paper-I): Candidates willing to apply for the OTET should have a cleared class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks and a 2-year diploma in elementary education (CT or DElEd) or class 12 with 45 per cent marks and a 2-year diploma in elementary education. Candidates with class 12 with 50 per cent marks and a 2-year diploma in education (special education) or graduation with a two-year diploma in elementary education or bachelor of Education (BEd) can also apply.

Eligibility for Category B (Paper-II): Applicants must have completed their graduation and a 2-year diploma in elementary education or BEd with at least 50 per cent marks.

OTET 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the website, bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link to “New Registration", Registration OTET-2022" and enter your details.

Step 3. Then log in to your account and fill out the form.

Step 4. Make the payment for the form fee.

Step 5. Take a printout of the application for future use.

OTET 2022: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 600. However, a concession of Rs 200 is available for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories. This means, candidates from ST and SC category will have to pay Rs 400.

OTET 2022: Exam pattern

OTET will consist of two papers - paper I and paper II. The exam will have multiple-choice questions. Each question will have one mark. There will be no negative marking. The questions will be designed to evaluate the candidate’s ability to analyse, interpret, and apply the subject matter. Candidates who score at least 60 per cent marks will be considered qualified for the TET. The exam is held for two and a half hour.

