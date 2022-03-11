Over 100 Girls Alleged Sexual Harassment by Senior Faculty at NLU, CM Orders Probe

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday ordered a probe into the charges of sexual harassment leveled by around 100 female students of National Law Institute University, Bhopal against a senior faculty on Thursday.

The students had barged into the room of the NLIU Dean Prof Tapan Ranjan Mohanty on Thursday and after the ruckus, the senior faculty had written a resignation, relinquishing the post of Dean on the spot.

Some of the student leaders had approached Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the complaint on the entire issue on Friday and acting upon the same, Chouhan ordered Director General of Police to probe into the matter.

Prof Mohanty, who is serving the Bhopal law university for the last 23 years is accused of calling girls to meet him alone and also sending them obscene videos and texts on their mobile phones. The girl students who raised the issue claimed that they have all the evidence in their cellphones.

After the complaint reached the university administration, the senior faculty member was asked to resign, he relinquished the post of Dean, Director Distance Education, and in charge of Academic Block I. The resignation was accepted on Thursday.

Taking a firm stand on the charges from the girls, Chouhan said such behavior won’t be accepted and he will speak to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India and the state High Court, if the need be.

Dy Superintendent of Police Nidhi Saxena, on the directives of Bhopal commissioner Makrand Deuskar reached the university on Friday and recorded statements of the girls. The statements have been recorded but the students have sought time to lodge an FIR, said Deuskar.

Sources claimed that families of the girls are averse to the idea of legal action in the matter which is why the girl students are backtracking slightly. The police is also trying to speak to the former students on the matter.

To add, Mohanty was the faculty in charge four years ago when a fake degree scam had unearthed in the university. After a technical failure, the university had lost the exam database and it was later alleged that some failed students also were assigned past degrees. Following a probe, an FIR was recommended against nine professors and non-teaching staffers.

Prof Mohanty could not be reached for comments on the fresh controversy.

