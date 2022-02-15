Over 2.65 Lakh Posts Vacant in Indian Railways, Govt Tells Parliament

More than 2,65,000 posts, including over 2100 gazetted posts, are lying vacant in the Indian Railways, the government has informed Parliament. In a reply to a question by Rajya Sabha member from Kerala (CPM) V Sivadasan, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that at present a total of 2,65,547 posts are vacant in the Railways in which 2,177 posts are gazetted and 2,63,370 posts are non-gazetted.

The details of gazetted posts lying vacant are – 56 in Central Railway, 87 in East Coast Railway, 195 in Eastern Railway, 170 in East Central Railway, 22 in Metro Railway, 141 in North Central Railway, 62 in North Eastern Railway, 112 in North East Frontier Railway, 115 in Northern Railway, 100 in North Western Railway, 43 in South Central Railway, 88 in South East Central Railway, 137 in South Eastern Railway, 65 in Southern Railway, 59 in West Central Railway, 172 in Western Railway. There are 507 Gazetted posts lying vacant in other units of Indian Railways.

A total of 27,177 non-gazetted posts are lying vacant in Central Railway, 8,447 in East Coast Railway, 28,204 in Eastern Railway, 15,268 in East Central Railway, 856 in Metro Railway, 9,366 in North Central Railway, 14,231 in North Eastern Railway, Northeast Frontier Railway 15,477, 37,436 in Northern Railway, 15,049 in North Western Railway, 16,741 in South Central Railway, 9,422 in South East Central Railway, 16,847 in South Eastern Railway, 9,500 in South Indian Railway, 6,525 in South Western Railway, 11,073 in West Central Railway,

There are 26,227 vacancies in Western Railway and 12,760 non-gazetted posts in other units.

The Railway Minister has said that filling up vacancies is a continuous process and it is being done continuously by the Railways Recruitment Boards.

Last month, Railways suspended the recruitment process for 35,281 vacant posts in various categories.

