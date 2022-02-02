Over 4,200 Ad-hoc Teachers Employed in Delhi University Colleges: Govt

A total of 4,267 ad-hoc teachers are employed in various colleges of Delhi University, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said on Wednesday. Sarkar gave the information in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

According to the statistics shared by Sarkar, the maximum number of ad-hoc teachers are in Ramjas college (137) followed by Sri Venkateswara college (131), Deshbandhu college (127) and Kalindi college for women (120).

“The appointment of teaching staff in various colleges and institutions are made by the governing body of the colleges on the recommendation of the Selection Committee envisaged under Ordinance XVIII of the university in consonance with the eligibility criteria laid down in the University Grants Commission. (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018," Sarkar said.

“The UGC Regulations, 2018 do not have any provision for regularisation of services of temporary and ad-hoc teachers on permanent basis through one-time absorption," he added.

