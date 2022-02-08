Over 7500 Gujarat Govt School Students to Get Free Access to Online Content

Gujarat government schools students will be provided free online access to educational content which is in sync with the state board curriculum. Launched by ConnectEd Technologies jointly with Everest Kanto Cylinders (EKC), it aims to provide quality vernacular educational content to government school students, in a bid to improve learning outcomes, especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the programme, more than 7,500 students studying in classes 9 and 10 from government schools under the district administration of Kutch will be provided with free online access to a web and mobile app platform. It features quality educational content in local languages, that is in-sync with the Gujarat state board curriculum, claims the edtech company. It can be viewed online or downloaded onto a device for viewing later.

>Also read| Madhya Pradesh Govt Bans Hijab in Educational Institutes, Says Not Part of Uniform

Advertisement

Initially, the initiative aims to benefit students from classes 9 and 10 across schools located in Gandhidham block of Kutch. Subsequently, the initiative will scale to students from other grades and regions of Gujarat, it adds.

During the course of this initiative, ConnectEd Technologies will coordinate with government schools to sensitise parents and students about the platform, and educate them on using any device at their disposal to access quality educational content. Furthermore, the edtech platform will provide school teachers with valuable statistics pertaining to content consumption by each student, thereby enabling them to push parents and students to meet learning targets that have been set by the school.

On the occasion of this announcement, Dr BN Prajapati, District Education Officer, Kutch, Gujarat said, “The recent surge in Covid-19 cases led to closure of schools across Gujarat. In such circumstances, government schools and their students are in need of a parallel digital framework through which quality education could be served to the government. school students. It gives me immense pleasure to announce this initiative for all our govt. school students. We are thankful to Everest Kanto Cylinders (EKC), and hope more organisations will come forward to support this initiative and ensure it benefits every student in Gujarat."

>Read| Karnataka PUC 2 Exam to Begin from April 16 Despite Students Protest

Advertisement

Lavin Mirchandani and Lehar Tawde, Co-founder, ConnectEd Technologies, commented, “Entry of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, coupled with a rapid surge in cases, led to re-closure of government schools across India. This situation emphasises the need for a digital approach that makes quality education accessible to government school students in regional languages."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.