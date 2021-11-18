Over 7,600 MBA, MCA Seats Vacant After First Round of TS ICET

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the provisional allotment list for TS Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) Phase 1 counselling on November 14. After the first list, as many as 7,630 seats are left vacant in MBA and MCA programmes at several colleges across the state, reported Sakshi Post.

Out of the total vacant seats, 7,592 seats are available in the MBA programme and the rest of the 44 in the MCA course. The TSCHE is likely to conduct another round of counselling to fill up the vacant seats.

This year, as many as 51,316 candidates qualified for the TS ICET, out of which 22,416 students got their credentials verified. Finally, 21,811 candidates used the online alternatives for seat allocation for MBA and MCA programmes. As per reports shared by the Telangana Technical Education Department, out of the 24,478 MBA seats available in 262 colleges across the state, 16,886 were allotted during the first phase of counselling and 7,592 seats remain vacant.

Similarly, 2,367 MCA seats were available in 41 colleges across the state, out of which 2,323 seats have been allotted and 44 remain vacant. As per the report, 28 colleges had marked 100 percent seat allotments in the TS ICET 2021 counselling this year.

Candidates can check the result on the official website at tsicet.nic.in. The students whose name is in the provisional seat allotment list should self-report online on the official website and pay the required tuition fee on or before November 18. Those failing to self-report online or pay tuition fees within the deadline, their provisional seat allotment will automatically stand cancelled.

The TS ICET final round counselling 2021 would begin on November 21 and will continue till November 23. The provisional allotment list for TS ICET final phase counselling will be declared on November 26. Those who would make it to the allotment list will be required to report at allotted colleges after the final phase TS ICET Counselling 2021 process is concluded on November 29. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more information on TS ICET 2021.

