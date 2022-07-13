Over 91% Professionals Interested in Companies Offering WFH Indefinitely: Survey

As many as 91.47 per cent of working professionals are interested in joining a company that offers remote work indefinitely, reveals a survey by BridgeLabz. While about 48.81 per cent of respondents prefer working remotely, 27.78 per cent prefer the hybrid model, the survey added.

More than 1000 men and women took part in the survey out of which 49.60 per cent are working remotely, from tier 1, 2 and 3 cities. As many as 51.59 per cent of the respondents believe that working remotely did not change their productivity levels. A total of 31.13 per cent of the participants used remote work to upskill to new courses and develop new skills, while 23.41 per cent felt working remotely helped increase work efficiency. More than 70 per cent of people think they found better job opportunities working remotely.

Talking about the survey findings, BridgeLabz founder Narayan Mahadevan said, “It is interesting that when companies are planning to open up offices to full strength, most professionals prefer or are looking for remote work. It indicates that the companies must consider the working model preference while formulating job offers. Given the competition in the market for talent, companies have an uphill battle at hand."

On the other hand, in another survey, more than 50 per cent of professionals said they are looking forward to switching their jobs in the next three months. In the survey called ‘Apna Bharat Back to Work’, it said four out of five professionals would like to continue in the same job profile. A majority of the respondents are certain about their preferred location or city to work.

The study also revealed that on average, candidates apply for at least five new jobs in a month. More than 50 per cent are active job searchers on jobs platforms, 22 per cent of the respondents keep searching for jobs all the time while 30 per cent search once every alternate month.

