Pandemic Effect: Over 1 Lakh 10th Students Will Not Appear for Bihar Board Exams, Lack Funds for Exam Fee

More than one lakh students who registered for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)’s matriculation (10th) board examination 2022, chose not to fill the examination form, Hindustan reported. For many students, the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their lives was the key reason they chose not to apply for the exam.

A total of 17,49,187 students had registered for class 10 but only 16,48,894 filled the final application form, according to Bihar School Education Board. In four districts of the state, the difference is over 10,000. The biggest difference is in the East Champaran district. In East Champaran, 88,346 students had registered for the exam but only 73,417 filled the exam form. From the area, 14,929 students did not fill the exam form.

In the Muzaffarpur district, the difference between students who registered and filled the exam form is 13,495. Out of 81,229 registered students, only 67,794 filled the exam form. The difference is large in Madhubani as well, where out of 72,550 students already registered, only 60,453 could fill the exam form. In Sitamarhi, 45748 filled the exam form out of 57,653 registered students. Since the registrations for the 2022 matric exam happened in 2020, the difference is also because of the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the second wave when Bihar was severely affected.

The key reasons for most of the students not filling the exam form were financial problems, which were made severe because of the pandemic. Many students could not fill the application form because one or both of their parents died from the coronavirus. Some students did not fill the application form because they could not prepare well for the exam. Many students did not have access to online education and hence could not study at all.

The difference is more than 5000 in 14 districts which include the state’s capital Patna, Purnia, Araria, Katihar, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Supaul, Vaishali, West Champaran, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Rohtas, Gaya and Saran.

