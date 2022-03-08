Pandemic-induced WFH Reduced Number of Females Quitting IT Sector: Survey

With the advent of the pandemic and subsequent shift to remote working, a number of women employees leaving the IT sector has come down by nearly half in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a study. The attrition declined by about 40 per cent at the non-managerial level and by 20 per cent as the level went up at the managerial and corporate executive level, reported Moneycontrol.

The data shared by Avtar looked at the overall attrition of women in the IT/ITeS sector. According to the Avtar & Seramount Best Companies for Women in India report 2021, women’s participation in the workforce increased almost 10 per cent between 2016 (25 per cent) and 2021 (34.5 per cent). The increase in total women workforce is 4.34 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

Representation of women in the IT/ITes sector increased from 31 per cent in 2020 to 32.3 per cent in 2021. At managerial levels also there has been a slight jump from 19 per cent in 2020 to 21 per cent in 2021.

Rituparna Chakraborty, executive vice-president, Teamlease Services had meanwhile said that the shift in work culture as a result of COVID-19 had created opportunities for many women to enter the workforce as it offered the flexibility to work from anywhere. This also meant attrition rates were lower.

“For decades, organizations have been struggling to tackle issues of gender diversity and the inclusion of women in the workplace. There are a lot of initiatives and options that are driving this change, slowly and surely. One of them is the diversity, equity, and inclusion policy," Chakraborty told the news daily.

Wipro chief culture officer and senior vice-president, Sunita Cherian said that HR, gender diversity in leadership roles has almost doubled in the last 18 months. Besides, women now constitute more than 36 percent of the IT giant’s workforce. The company has also offered flexible working options.

Amid the reopening of offices, remote and hybrid workplace model will continue to help more women, as per experts. “We saw many women opting out of careers voluntarily to reduce the anxiety and stress caused outside of work especially when the times were challenging in all aspects — physical, mental, psychological," said Avtar’s Rajesh.

Chakraborty said that women are looking to break free from the routine of working from home and returning to office, hence a hybrid work model is the way forward “for a win-win scenario." She further added that “companies are placing emphasis on mental health in their return-to-office initiatives and cultivating an inclusive and flexible workplace will have a positive influence on the overall growth story."

